UrduPoint.com

Minister Ammar Yasir, Officers Visit Pakistan Pavilion At Dubai Expo

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 05:01 PM

Minister Ammar Yasir, officers visit Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo

Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr Wasif Khurshid, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) Dr Erfa Iqbal and Director PSIC Yawar Mehdi also visited the Pakistan Pavilion and saw the work of craftsmen of Punjab Small Industries Corporation creating their masterpieces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr Wasif Khurshid, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Punjab board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) Dr Erfa Iqbal and Director PSIC Yawar Mehdi also visited the Pakistan Pavilion and saw the work of craftsmen of Punjab Small Industries Corporation creating their masterpieces.

According to official release issued here on Friday, the visitors appreciated the work of artisans. The minister said that with the full participation of Punjab government in Dubai Expo, the potential of Punjab culture and investment was being highlighted and "I am very happy to see the colours of Punjab at the Dubai Expo.

" He said, "On behalf of the Punjab chief minister and the Government of Punjab, I welcome the participants to the Pakistan Pavilion." Secretary Industry and Commerce Wasif Khurshid said that the purpose of gathering people here is to show them the culture of Punjab and the soft image of the country.

Handicrafts of the Punjab artisans were popular all over the world, he added.

The CEO Punjab Investment Board said that Punjab's participation in Dubai Expo would bring new investment in the province.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister World Government Of Punjab Punjab Dubai Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

Suqia UAE Board of Trustees approves shortlist for ..

Suqia UAE Board of Trustees approves shortlist for 3rd cycle of the Mohammed bin ..

22 minutes ago
 Warsaw Says Situation on Border With Belarus Does ..

Warsaw Says Situation on Border With Belarus Does Not Require NATO Council Inter ..

5 minutes ago
 KP announces Rs200m endowment fund to supports art ..

KP announces Rs200m endowment fund to supports artists

10 minutes ago
 Thousands protest dried-up river in Iran's Isfahan ..

Thousands protest dried-up river in Iran's Isfahan: state TV

10 minutes ago
 UK Fully Outlaws Hamas for Terrorist Activities - ..

UK Fully Outlaws Hamas for Terrorist Activities - Home Secretary

10 minutes ago
 China's fiscal revenue up 14.5 pct in first 10 mon ..

China's fiscal revenue up 14.5 pct in first 10 months

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.