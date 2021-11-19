Minister Ammar Yasir, officers visit Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo

Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr Wasif Khurshid, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) Dr Erfa Iqbal and Director PSIC Yawar Mehdi also visited the Pakistan Pavilion and saw the work of craftsmen of Punjab Small Industries Corporation creating their masterpieces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr Wasif Khurshid, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Punjab board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) Dr Erfa Iqbal and Director PSIC Yawar Mehdi also visited the Pakistan Pavilion and saw the work of craftsmen of Punjab Small Industries Corporation creating their masterpieces.

According to official release issued here on Friday, the visitors appreciated the work of artisans. The minister said that with the full participation of Punjab government in Dubai Expo, the potential of Punjab culture and investment was being highlighted and "I am very happy to see the colours of Punjab at the Dubai Expo.

" He said, "On behalf of the Punjab chief minister and the Government of Punjab, I welcome the participants to the Pakistan Pavilion." Secretary Industry and Commerce Wasif Khurshid said that the purpose of gathering people here is to show them the culture of Punjab and the soft image of the country.

Handicrafts of the Punjab artisans were popular all over the world, he added.

The CEO Punjab Investment Board said that Punjab's participation in Dubai Expo would bring new investment in the province.