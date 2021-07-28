Minister approves hiking mine workers' death grant from Rs 500,000 to Rs 1.5m

UrduPoint.com
Wed 28th July 2021 | 06:57 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal Wednesday reviewed Mines and Minerals Department's performance, implementation of its development schemes and future course of action.

The review meeting was held at the Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), and it decided to increase the death grant for the mine workers from Rs 500,000 to Rs 1.5 million, which would be provided by the employer. Monthly financial assistance for the disabled mine workers would also be increased up to Rs 20,000 per month.

The minister directed the officers concerned to present a plan to increase the death grant and financial assistance to the disabled miners in the next meeting. He said that expeditious steps should also be taken with regard to insurance of mine workers, adding that every necessary step should be taken to provide better facilities to the mine workers.

He said that the economy of the province could be strengthened by utilising the hidden treasures under the land; therefore, complete mapping of mineral treasures in Punjab should be done.

The minister said that digitization would bring transparency in departmental affairs, and modern technology should be promoted for the purpose.

Briefing the meeting about the departmental digitization and implementation of old and new schemes, the Mines and Minerals secretary said that along with promoting the use of modern technology, one-window operation would also be established.

Last year, he mentioned, five schemes were completed, while this year 10 new schemes were being started.

Head of Special Monitoring Unit Fazil Asif, DG Mines and Minerals and relevant officers attended the meeting.

