Minister Ask For Improving Service Structure Of Economists Group

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022 | 11:28 PM

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday asked the officers to give actionable suggestions for improvement in service structure of the officers of economists group and Technical Sections

The minister, while addressing the officers belonging to the Economic and Technical Sections of the Ministry, in a meeting appreciated the role and performance of the officers in development of the country, said a press release issued here.

He highlighted that during his last tenure (2013-18) as Federal Minister for Planning, the Ministry was able to save/rationalize the cost of the development projects amounting to Rs.700 billion which is equivalent to the size of current PSDP.

The minister was apprised that during current fiscal year the officers of the Ministry were able to save/rationalize an amount of Rs.

133 billion whereas the cost implication in case of Executive Allowance was only Rs.189 million.

The minister listened to the problems and grievances of the officers patiently.

The minister agreed that the officers of this Ministry also deserve the Executive Allowance in Federal Secretariat owing to their technical nature of work and contribution towards national exchequer due to scrutiny of public sector portfolio.

He further mentioned that he would take the matter with the Finance Minister on immediate basis.

He further asked and urged the officers not to lose hope and continue their duties for betterment of the country with dedication.

The minister also said that reward would be granted well to performing officers and officials of the Ministry.

