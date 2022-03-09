Minister asks for taking appropriate measures to control spread of LSD

UrduPoint.com

Published March 09, 2022

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam has asked for adopting pro-active approach to control Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) and provide immediate relief to farmers

The minister chaired a meeting to curb the spread of disease amongst cattle and buffaloes, which was also attended by Minister for Livestock Sindh Abdul Bari and Secretary livestock of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan and Animal Husbandry Commissioner Muhammad Akram.

Imam said that it is pertinent that the impact of the decisions taken by this forum would provide immediate relief to the farmers, adding that there should be regular feedback provided by the provinces to ensure that proactive measures are being taken.

He called upon the Drug Regulatory Authority to immediately allow import of vaccine to curb the spread of LSD.

Animal Husbandry Commissioner Sindh appreciated the efforts of Federal minister for ensuring speedy relief to the farmers and informed that an awareness campaign to dispel false rumors about the LSD disease. He said a task force has been formed to control the spread of the disease.

Representative from Punjab Province also briefed the minister that approximately 250,000 goat pox vaccine which can be used as an alternate to the LSD vaccine was available, adding that production of goat pox vaccine has been increased in province to meet the demand of Sindh and other provinces as well.

Fakhar Imam was briefed that hot spot of LSD spread areas are being cordoned off to control the spread and about 7,500 personnel are trained to administer the vaccine to the animals in Punjab.

Animal Husbandry Commissioner Dr Muhammad Akram apprised the meeting that 500,000 vaccines would be imported to tackle the spread of LSD. Minister was briefed that this disease only affects cattle and buffaloes and certain wild animals, which has been confirmed for the first time in Pakistan through clinical and laboratory diagnosis.

Lumpy Skin disease (LSD) is a viral disease of cattle, buffaloes and certain wild animals causing economic losses due to loss of condition, decreased milk production, abortions, infertility and damaged hides, he added.

