Minister Assures Farmers Of Resolving Their Problems

Published December 21, 2022

Minister assures farmers of resolving their problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and Kisan Etihad delegation led by its chairman Chaudhry Khalid Hussain here on Wednesday discussed prices of wheat, canals' de-silting (Bhal Safai), availability of fertilizers and other problems faced by farmers.

The delegation demanded of the government to increase the support price of wheat and legislation to protect the interests of farmers.

Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Punjab government stood with the farmers and would solve their problems related to Punjab on a priority basis. Payment to the sugarcane farmers was ensured through the reforms in the Act. Punjab Industry and Commerce had been directed to prevent the reduction in sugarcane weight, he added. He said that the demand of the farmers regarding increase in the support price of wheat would be placed in the cabinet meeting and the complaints of the farmers regarding 'Bhal Safi' of canals would be resolved.

The minister warned that if a canal in Punjab was cleaned only in paper, action would be taken against those responsible.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the seller's license of fake seeds and spray would be canceled and a case would be registered against him. A control room would be set up to ensure the availability and sale of fertilizers at fixed prices. He said that the grievances of farmers regarding seeds and sprays would be redressed in the consumer court within the stipulated period.

Secretary Agriculture, CCPO (Capital City Police Officer) Lahore, and officers of Agriculture, food, and Irrigation departments were also present in the meeting.

The delegation of Kisan Etihad included Vice Chairman Mian Ghulam Mustafa Wattu, Central President Mian Umair Masood, Provincial President Muhammad Hussain and others.

