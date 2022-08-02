UrduPoint.com

Minister Assures Support, Cooperation To Omani Investors

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2022

Minister assures support, cooperation to Omani investors

Federal Minister for Board of Investment (BOI) Chaudhary Salik Hussain on Tuesday assured the Omani investors' delegation for full support and complete cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for board of Investment (BOI) Chaudhary Salik Hussain on Tuesday assured the Omani investors' delegation for full support and complete cooperation.

He said that he would facilitate and expedite the process of investing in Pakistan by the Omani Company, said a press release issued here.

Federal Minister Chaudhary Salik Hussain welcomed an Omani delegation led by Dr. Anwar Al Balushi Chairman, Al Anvwar Asian Investments, Syed Najam Saeed, CEO RAILCOP and Tauseef Zaman, CEO Bil Pakistan at his office.

Chairman, Al Anvwar Asian Investments, Dr. Anwar Al Balushi briefed the minister that he was interested in Railway Infrastructure Development projects and power projects in Pakistan.

He identified the construction of rail link from Gwadar to Jacobabad (track length 1,087 Km) and as a first tranche of financing, his company was ready to transfer $500 million to Pakistan for this rail link project. Moreover, he said that he could offer financing/loans for undertaking other projects also.He said that he would work together to improve bilateral relations and strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

Both delegates agreed to enhance bilateral relations through mutually beneficial development projects.

