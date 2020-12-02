LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday the Punjab government would extend all possible support for the promotion of the coating industry.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Coating Association (PCA) led by its Chairman Moazzam Rashid here, he added it was responsibility of government to solve problems of the industrialists and provide them facilities.

After listening to problems facing the coating industry, he said the issue of sales tax refund of coating industry would be resolved by contacting FBR (Federal board of Revenue) officials.

The non-skilled workers in the industry would be trained in consultation with the coating industry, the provincial minister said.

Since export potential existed in coating industry, all possible cooperation would be provided, he assured.

PCA Chairman said that Mian Aslam Iqbal's efforts to solve the problems of industrialists were commendable.

The members of the delegation hoped that government would resolve all their problems.

The delegation members included Sajjad Mughal, Irfan, Col. (Retd) Qamar, Sajjad Hussain and others. Additional Secretary Industry and Commerce and other officers of the department were also present.