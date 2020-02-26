Minister assures tax relief on voluntary Punjab Revenue Authority registration

Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat said on Wednesday that the Punjab government would give tax relief on voluntary registration with the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat said on Wednesday that the Punjab government would give tax relief on voluntary registration with the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA).

Chairing a maiden meeting of the Resource Mobilization Committee here, he added that relief would also be extended on start of new businesses in the SME (Small and Medium Enterprise) sector, besides reducing the tax rates on tourism, construction, recreational and entertainment services and reviewing the infrastructure cess along with tax facilitation for young entrepreneurs.

He said the PRA promoted the digital concept for ease of doing business.

The authority, he mentioned, also ensured B2B (business to business) electronic invoice, easy returns, online application processes and online implementation of regulations.

Hashim also directed the PRA to further improve its efficiency.

Giving proposal regarding agricultural tax, the members board of Revenue (BoR) and PRA suggested o establish district committees to fix lease amount.

The minister instructed the BoR to give suggestions with revenue estimates in the next meeting of resource mobilization.

Provincial Finance Secretary Abdullah Sumbal and other officers concerned alsoattended the meeting.