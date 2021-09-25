UrduPoint.com

Minister Attends Ground-breaking Ceremony Of Expo Centre Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 13 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

Minister attends ground-breaking ceremony of Expo Centre Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Industry, Commerce & Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal Saturday attended a ceremony at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), held in connection with ground-breaking of the Faisalabad Expo Centre.

The minister said: "Fully equipped industrial estates are being developed across the province.

" He said that in Faisalabad, M3 industrial estate and Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zones were already in the process of completion. He said the Expo Centre would attract foreign buyers to visit and personally participate in exhibitions, to be organised at the centre in future.

The provincial minister also inaugurated an industrial facilitation lounge and in this connection he particularly appreciated the innovative and creative approach of FCCI President Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, who had devoted himself for welfare of the business community.

