Minister boosts trade ties with Tajikistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan embarked on a significant visit to Tajikistan to strengthen trade relations between the two nations as his tour, marked by crucial meetings with Tajikistan's key officials, aimed to explore avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation.

The visit underscored Pakistan's commitment to fostering robust economic ties with its neighbors in Central Asia.

Upon arrival in Dushanbe, Abdul Aleem Khan was warmly greeted by Tajikistan's Transport Minister, Azim Ibrahim. Grateful for the hospitality extended, he commenced discussions with Azim Ibrahim and Tajikistan's Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Zuki Zuki Amin. Together, they delved into strategies to bolster trade links, including the possibility of initiating a pilot project at the ports of Gwadar and Karachi.

Additionally, the ministers explored avenues to increase organic exports, recognizing Tajikistan's pivotal role as a gateway to Central Asia.

Highlighting the importance of strong bilateral relations, Abdul Aleem Khan affirmed Pakistan's commitment to nurturing friendly ties with Tajikistan.

He emphasized the significance of good neighborly relations, portraying Tajikistan as a vital trade partner for Pakistan in the region.

Furthermore, Abdul Aleem Khan pledged support for establishing direct flights between Dushanbe and major Pakistani cities, such as Lahore and Karachi, within a short timeframe.

Expressing his dedication to serving as a bridge between Tajikistan and Pakistan, he reiterated his role as Tajikistan's ambassador to Pakistan. This gesture symbolized his earnest efforts to foster closer diplomatic and economic cooperation between the two nations.

Moreover, both parties agreed to enhance business-to-business exchanges, facilitating greater interaction and collaboration between Pakistani and Tajikistani enterprises.

During his visit, Abdul Aleem Khan engaged in fruitful discussions with Tajikistan's Minister of Transport and Minister of Economic Development and Trade. These deliberations covered a wide range of bilateral issues, focusing on mutual interests and avenues for collaboration. In particular, talks revolved around the development of standard and wide highways connecting the two countries, aiming to facilitate smoother trade and connectivity.

As the visit unfolded, Abdul Aleem Khan's itinerary remained packed with meetings and engagements centered on investment and bilateral trade. The dynamic exchange of ideas and proposals underscored both nations' commitment to forging a stronger partnership. Abdul Aleem Khan's proactive approach and hands-on diplomacy exemplified Pakistan's sincere efforts to deepen its ties with Tajikistan and tap into the immense potential for economic cooperation.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan's visit to Tajikistan marked a significant milestone in Pakistan's quest to enhance its economic footprint in the region through constructive dialogue and collaborative initiatives, both countries reaffirmed their commitment to fostering mutual prosperity and sustainable development.

As the visit concluded, the groundwork laid during these meetings set the stage for a new chapter of enhanced cooperation and partnership between Pakistan and Tajikistan.