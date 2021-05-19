UrduPoint.com
Minister Briefed On PUT Educational, Administrative Affairs

Wed 19th May 2021

Minister briefed on PUT educational, administrative affairs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor Punjab University of Technology (PUT) Rasool Mandi Bahauddin Rauf Azam called on Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at the PIBT office on Tuesday and briefed him about the educational and administrative affairs of the university.

Talking on the occasion, Mian Aslam Iqbal said the Punjab government had taken historical steps for the promotion of technical education; and in this regard, new technical universities had been established in the province. Moreover, Punjab Skills Development Authority had also been established to bring all the technical educational institutions under one umbrella, he added. The online registration of technical educational institutions had been started along with the introduction of e-reforms in the TVET sector.

Aslam Iqbal said Chief Minister's Skills Development Program was providing modern education to the youth between the ages of 16 to 30 years. Through this program, 56 new courses were introduced to meet the industrial needs, he said. He said technical universities were playing a pivotal role in imparting modern education to the youth and had focused their attention on preparing the technical workforce in line with the industrial demand, he said. The quality technical education would help overcome the problems of poverty and unemployment and the PTI government was taking every possible step to empower the youth, he concluded.

