Minister Briefed On TEVTA Training Programmes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 09:45 PM

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairman Ali Salman Siddique here Saturday called on Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal and briefed him about the TEVTA training programmes

During the meeting, strategy for promoting quality technical education and providing economic opportunities to youth were discussed.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that an effective strategy had been formulated to provide employment and economic opportunities to the skilled youth. Skills Punjab Portal had been set up and Apprenticeship Act 2021 had also been launched for on-job technical training, he said.

More than 61,000 people had been trained under the Skilled Youth Programme, he added.

He said that capacity of TEVTA institutions had been increased from 90,000 students to 230,000 per annum. He said that modern training system of CBTA had been introduced in the technical institutes organized by TEVTA.

In Punjab, three new technical universities Tianjin, Rasool and Mir Chakar Khan Rind had been established while the fourth technical university was being set up in Rawalpindi.

The provincial minister said that Punjab Skills Development Authority formed to bring technical institutes under one umbrella and the process of online registration of institutions was underway in this authority.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said Sector Skill Councils had been set up to promote partnerships between industry experts and technical institutes. State-of-the-art Skills Technology Park will be established in TEVTA Secretariat and Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon lay the foundation stone of Skill Technology Park.

Promoting quality technical education and equipping the youth with modern knowledge will change the economic condition of the country, he concluded.

TEVTA Chairman Ali Salman Siddique briefed about the ongoing training programmes in TEVTA institutions. Secretary Industry and Commerce Dr. Wasif Khurshid and CEO TEVTA were also present.

