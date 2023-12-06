Open Menu

Minister Chaired Meeting On Digitizing Budget Process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akthar Wednesday chaired the meeting of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Technical Assistance Mission on digitizing the budget process.

The IMF Technical Assistance Mission was led by Fazeer Rahim and Sybi Hida, Senior Economists from the Public Financial Management Division accompanied by the IMF Resident Representative in Pakistan, Ms. Esther Pérez Ruiz, said a press release.

The minister underscored the need to tailor the recommendations to the specific needs of the ministry to improve the effectiveness of budget budget-making process through digitisation.

The TA Mission assured to propose implementable solutions to the ministry.

