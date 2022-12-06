Minister chairs 120th PSIC Board meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here on Tuesday presided over the 120th meeting of Punjab Small Industries Corporation Board (PSIC Board) in which 12-point agenda was considered.

The Board approved the minutes of the 119th meeting and reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken.

The PSIC Board agreed to set up a new small industrial estate in Gujrat and Punjab Planning and Development Department will re-examine the project in the light of the P&D Board's condition on the project. The board also heard three departmental appeals and formed three committees to investigate the cases after listening to the petitioners.

These committees will review the cases and submit their reports in the next meeting of the board.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that establishment of new industrial estates was necessary for the promotion of industries, adding that 24 small industrial estates had been set up across the province. The government was also ensuring their 100 percent colonization along with the establishment of new industrial estates, he added.

He said that world class industrial infrastructure was being provided in the industrial estates.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Sohail Ashraf, PSIC Managing Director Asif Farrukh and board members attended the meeting.