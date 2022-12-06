UrduPoint.com

Minister Chairs 120th PSIC Board Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2022 | 11:46 PM

Minister chairs 120th PSIC Board meeting

Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here on Tuesday presided over the 120th meeting of Punjab Small Industries Corporation Board (PSIC Board) in which 12-point agenda was considered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here on Tuesday presided over the 120th meeting of Punjab Small Industries Corporation Board (PSIC Board) in which 12-point agenda was considered.

The Board approved the minutes of the 119th meeting and reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken.

The PSIC Board agreed to set up a new small industrial estate in Gujrat and Punjab Planning and Development Department will re-examine the project in the light of the P&D Board's condition on the project. The board also heard three departmental appeals and formed three committees to investigate the cases after listening to the petitioners.

These committees will review the cases and submit their reports in the next meeting of the board.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that establishment of new industrial estates was necessary for the promotion of industries, adding that 24 small industrial estates had been set up across the province. The government was also ensuring their 100 percent colonization along with the establishment of new industrial estates, he added.

He said that world class industrial infrastructure was being provided in the industrial estates.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Sohail Ashraf, PSIC Managing Director Asif Farrukh and board members attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Punjab Gujrat Commerce Government

Recent Stories

Fire Breaks Out at Abandoned Factory in UK's Wolve ..

Fire Breaks Out at Abandoned Factory in UK's Wolverhampton - Fire Service

1 minute ago
 Punjab govt imposes environmental emergency to red ..

Punjab govt imposes environmental emergency to reduce smog

1 minute ago
 27 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

27 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Russia Requests UNSC Meeting On December 9 to Disc ..

Russia Requests UNSC Meeting On December 9 to Discuss Arms Supplies to Ukraine - ..

2 minutes ago
 US Trade Deficit Increases 5% in October as Global ..

US Trade Deficit Increases 5% in October as Global Demand Slows, Dollar Strength ..

28 minutes ago
 Punjab's economic programme focused on gender equa ..

Punjab's economic programme focused on gender equality: Qazi

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.