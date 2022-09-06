Minister chairs 87th PHATA Board meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired the 87th board meeting of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) here on Tuesday.

The meeting approved a new private housing scheme namely Prism Town at Mouza Pharwal Dolal tehsil Gujar Khan in Rawalpindi district with a 20 percent quota reserved for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

Mian Aslam Iqbal directed the authorities concerned to ensure timely completion of low-cost housing schemes and a focal person be deputed in SMBR (Senior Member Board of Revenue) office to expedite such projects.

The purpose of low-cost housing schemes was to provide shelter to the shelter-less people. The Naya Pakistan housing project was the first priority of the government and no hurdle would be tolerated in the execution of such schemes, he maintained.

Additional Secretary Housing Umar Farooq, DG PHATA Khalid Nazeer Wattoo, Board members and developers attended the meeting.