UrduPoint.com

Minister Chairs 87th PHATA Board Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 09:11 PM

Minister chairs 87th PHATA Board meeting

Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired the 87th board meeting of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired the 87th board meeting of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) here on Tuesday.

The meeting approved a new private housing scheme namely Prism Town at Mouza Pharwal Dolal tehsil Gujar Khan in Rawalpindi district with a 20 percent quota reserved for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

Mian Aslam Iqbal directed the authorities concerned to ensure timely completion of low-cost housing schemes and a focal person be deputed in SMBR (Senior Member Board of Revenue) office to expedite such projects.

The purpose of low-cost housing schemes was to provide shelter to the shelter-less people. The Naya Pakistan housing project was the first priority of the government and no hurdle would be tolerated in the execution of such schemes, he maintained.

Additional Secretary Housing Umar Farooq, DG PHATA Khalid Nazeer Wattoo, Board members and developers attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Naya Pakistan Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Government Housing

Recent Stories

Ceremony held to pay homage to martyrs on Defence ..

Ceremony held to pay homage to martyrs on Defence Day in Ziarat

2 minutes ago
 Rescue-1122 responds to 992 RTCs during 24 hours i ..

Rescue-1122 responds to 992 RTCs during 24 hours in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan expresses sorrow over martyrdom of ..

CM Balochistan expresses sorrow over martyrdom of four security forces personnel ..

3 minutes ago
 PRCS distributes relief items among Sindh flood vi ..

PRCS distributes relief items among Sindh flood victims

3 minutes ago
 Germany to Develop Economic Ties With China Based ..

Germany to Develop Economic Ties With China Based on Experience With Russia - Ba ..

5 minutes ago
 10 criminals held, valuables, weapons recovered

10 criminals held, valuables, weapons recovered

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.