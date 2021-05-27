Minister chairs FIEDMC meeting

Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting to review matters pertaining to FIEDMC (Faisalabad Industiral Estates Development and Management Company) here on Thursday.

FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq briefed the meeting about infrastructural development in industrial estates. The meeting expressed displeasure over charges of non-transparency in some matters relating to FIEDMC.

The minister directed to ensure transparency, adding that targets should be achieved timely. It is vision of PTI government to increase job opportunities by promoting industries and government was duty-bound to facilitate the industrialists for setting up industrial units in industrial estates, he added.

He directed the FIEDMC to follow government instructions for accelerating the industrialization process in the province as the new investment would alleviate poverty by providing more jobs to the needy youth.

Secretary Industries Wasif Khurshid, CEO PBIT Dr Arfa Iqbal, Addl. Secretary Industries Department, Economic Adviser and FIEDMC officials attended the meeting.