Minister chairs meeting of steering committee on Dubai Expo

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Wednesday chaired the 9th meeting of Provincial Steering Committee which took decisions regarding the participation of provincial government in Dubai Expo.

The meeting held here at Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) approved various financial measures.

Dr Arfa Iqbal, CEO PBIT informed about the participation of various departments through video link from Dubai.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal lauded the efforts of PBIT with regard to attending the Dubai Expo.

'Punjab Ease' has been formally launched, he said. At the same time, seminars and public debates were conducted by various departments to highlight investment-related opportunities.

He said various social, cultural and historical facts and aspects of Punjab province are being highlighted in Dubai Expo through documentaries, seminars and interesting commentaries.

Thousands of participants are participating in these programmes daily, he added.

Mian Aslam disclosed that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar will be the special guest at Dubai Expo's international business conference. This international event will prove to be a milestone in terms of investment in Punjab, he said. He said the start-ups would continue their activities at Dubai Expo from November 14 to 28. To this end, 25 young investors were being sent to attend the Dubai Expo, he stated.

Dr Arfa Iqbal said 15 seminars had been organised in Dubai Expo to apprise the international investors about the investment-related policies in Punjab. A large number of participants are participating in the events organised by Punjab government, he added. The head of SMU and PBIT directors attended the meeting. Additional Secretary Commerce and other members of Steering Committee attended the meeting via video link.