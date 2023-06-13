Minister chairs meeting on cotton crop management

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer chaired a meeting to review matters related to the management of the cotton crop here at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

The meeting also decided to take strict action against those involved in the illegal trade of spurious pesticides.

Provincial Minister SM Tanveer emphasized the need for relentless and robust action against individuals involved in the business of counterfeit pesticides. He vowed not to let the mafia jeopardize Punjab's agriculture, particularly the cotton crop.

He stated that every step would be taken to protect the cotton crop from diseases. The minister expressed the commitment to work collectively to safeguard the cotton crop, which holds key importance in the national economy, from diseases.

Prominent cultivators such as Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, Dr. Muhammad Anjum, and Parvez Akhtar Mahni stressed the importance of enhancing the management practices for the cotton crop to shield it from potential destruction.

The meeting was attended by secretary agriculture, DG Agriculture (Extension) and officials of the agriculture department.