UrduPoint.com

Minister Chairs Meeting On Shifting Of Fish Market

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Minister chairs meeting on shifting of fish market

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday directed the authorities concerned to shift Bhati Chowk fish market within timeline

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday directed the authorities concerned to shift Bhati Chowk fish market within timeline.

He was chairing a meeting here at the head office of Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) to discuss matters pertaining to shifting fish market from Bhati Chowk and businesses model of new fish market.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chatha, CEO Model Bazaars Management Company and officers concerned attended the meeting.

The Provincial Minister said that the fish market would be shifted near Model Bazaar in China Scheme and 143 shops would be set up in the new fish market. The Minister directed to complete the fish market shifting project within the timeline and said that the land acquisition process for the fish market should be completed as early as possible.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab China Company Market Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Inter Ministerial Executive Coordination Committee ..

Inter Ministerial Executive Coordination Committee approved

14 minutes ago
 3 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

3 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

14 minutes ago
 Central Africa PM 'fired', replaced by economy min ..

Central Africa PM 'fired', replaced by economy minister

14 minutes ago
 13 criminals held

13 criminals held

14 minutes ago
 PM to lead country-wide mass contact campaign to m ..

PM to lead country-wide mass contact campaign to mobilize PTI: Farrukh

17 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court dismisses plea for ban on PUBG

Lahore High Court dismisses plea for ban on PUBG

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>