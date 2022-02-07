Minister chairs meeting on shifting of fish market

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday directed the authorities concerned to shift Bhati Chowk fish market within timeline

He was chairing a meeting here at the head office of Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) to discuss matters pertaining to shifting fish market from Bhati Chowk and businesses model of new fish market.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chatha, CEO Model Bazaars Management Company and officers concerned attended the meeting.

The Provincial Minister said that the fish market would be shifted near Model Bazaar in China Scheme and 143 shops would be set up in the new fish market. The Minister directed to complete the fish market shifting project within the timeline and said that the land acquisition process for the fish market should be completed as early as possible.