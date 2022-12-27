Minister chairs meeting to review progress over 1000 ISUs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday directed the concerned stakeholders to expedite the process of 1000 Industrial Stitching Units (ISUs) in the country, while engaging the private sector for increasing the country's exports,.

He made these directions while chairing a meeting to review the progress on establishment of 1000 ISUs to be established in the country to enhance the self-employment and improve the socio-economic condition of the people, said a press release issued here.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Economist, Member Oil and Gas, representatives from Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and Ministry of Industries.

The Minister said that the sustainable economic growth was possible only through increasing productivity that was leading to more exports and higher economic growth. The top priority of the government is to increase the country's exports while following the policies of exponential growth, said the Minister, while urging the private sector to come forward and play their role.

The govt will fully facilitate them while filling the missing links and to ensure the quality of equipment, said the Minister while directing the relevant stakeholders to formulate a comprehensive plan in one week It is noted that SMEDA will set up 1,000 ISUs under different phases of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). In the first phase, 150 such units will be established in three years. The key objective is to upgrade the garment industry by subsidizing machinery, employment for skilled and export promotion through value addition.

The meeting was informed that 93 ISUs have been established in Pakistan which includes 58 in Punjab, eight in Sindh, 15 in KP, 11 in Balochistan and one in GB. Total 1,208 job have been created through ISUs which includes 112 in Punjab, 134 in Sindh, 179 in KP, 74 in Balochistan and 10 in GB while 68 percent sales have been increased through the first phase of the project.