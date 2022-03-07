Minister chairs ministerial committee meeting on Ramazan package

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired the third meeting of ministerial committee to finalise the Ramazan package here at Civil Secretariat on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired the third meeting of ministerial committee to finalise the Ramazan package here at Civil Secretariat on Monday.

Addressing the meeting, he said that the biggest Ramazan package in the history of the province would be given in the holy month, which would provide relief to weaker sections in purchasing essential items in Ramazan bazaars. Essential items will be available in Ramazan bazaars on subsidised rates at Ramazan bazaars for the year 2022 and the Ramazan package would be finalised in a day or two.

He ordered for evolving computerised system of delivery of flour in Ramazan bazaars and to make effective system of monitoring of availability, prices and quality of essential commodities. He said that 317 agricultural fair price shops would be set up in 317 Ramazan bazaars of the province. Vegetables and fruits will be available at subsidised rates at these agricultural fair price shops. Provincial Minister for food Hamid Yar Hiraj, concerned secretaries and officers attended the meeting.