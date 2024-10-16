Minister Chairs Standing Committee On Interfaith Harmony Meeting
Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora chaired a meeting of the Punjab Regional Standing Committee on Interfaith Harmony during his visit to Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) office, here on Wednesday.
The meeting was attended by FPCCI Vice President and Regional Chairman Zaki Aijaz, Convener Saleem Shakir, Director Rabia Dar, and other executive committee members.
The agenda included detailed discussions on minority affairs, human rights, and economic development. Various proposals were presented, including providing scholarships for business people, appointing a focal person from the Department of Minority Affairs to liaise with the chamber, introducing a Minority Card similar to the Himmat Card, and establishing a Minority Development Fund under the Evacuee Trust Property board.
Zaki Aijaz highlighted FPCCI's Vision 2030, emphasizing the goal of increasing exports to US $ 100 billion. He also stressed the importance of interfaith harmony for global peace.
Minister Ramesh Singh Arora underscored the need to promote a culture of job creation rather than job-seeking, asserting the importance of enhancing the capabilities of the middle class. The Punjab government is currently working on digital literacy in five mega cities, and efforts are underway to include minorities in the Himmat Card scheme.
He further noted the necessity of keeping libraries and laboratories in educational institutions open 24/7 and focusing on capacity building for youth from religious minorities.
Praising the establishment of the Standing Committee, Ramesh Singh remarked that it is a commendable initiative. He stated that all stakeholders must collaborate to enhance the capabilities of the middle class. He referenced Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's inaugural speech, where she described religious minorities as the crown of society and highlighted several historical initiatives, including the Sikh Marriage Act.
At the conclusion of the event, the provincial minister and others were presented with commemorative shields.
