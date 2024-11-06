Open Menu

Minister Cheema, AIIB VP Discuss Important Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 09:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Vice President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Konstantin Limitovskiy here on Wednesday met with Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema to discuss AIIB’s current projects, pipeline portfolio, and opportunities for new financing initiatives in Pakistan.

Secretary Economic Affairs Division also attended the meeting.

On the occasion, Cheema expressed gratitude for AIIB’s steadfast support, particularly during the 2022 floods. He commended the Bank’s investment in Pakistan and recommended that AIIB enhances its presence in Pakistan at a senior level when the volume of investment increases, said a press release issued by Economic Affairs Division

Minister Cheema also acknowledged the Bank’s commitment to the Project Preparation Special Fund (PPSF) for the preparatory work on the Improvement and Widening of the N-5 Project, expressing satisfaction with AIIB’s contributions to its financing and progress.

He emphasized that AIIB’s involvement would be instrumental in the project’s success, the press release added.

Highlighting the government’s priorities of regional connectivity and economic growth, Minister Cheema conveyed Pakistan's high regard for AIIB’s support in infrastructure development.

He urged the Bank to consider financing the Sukkur-Hyderabad section of the Karachi-Peshawar Motorway (PKM) (M-6), which would complete the motorway network from Karachi to Peshawar.

The Secretary EAD requested AIIB to expand its portfolio in Pakistan, particularly emphasizing the strategic importance of the N-5 as a high-priority government project.

On the occasion, AIIB Vice President, Limitovskiy, expressed confidence in the Economic Affairs Division's project review process and anticipated timely resolution of outstanding project issues.

He reaffirmed AIIB’s commitment to prioritizing the N-5 Project and praised Pakistan’s cooperation in advancing the Bank’s portfolio.

Additionally, he indicated AIIB's interest in exploring future investments in Pakistan's energy transmission sector.

