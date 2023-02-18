Minister, Chinese delegation discuss investments in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer and a delegation of TIANS Group of China discussed investment opportunities in Punjab, here at Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), on Saturday.

Both sides agreed to increase cooperation in the fields of energy, health and technical training.

The delegation was led by Zhang Zhang Tao, President of TIANS Group of China. He said, "Our group wants to increase its business activities in Pakistan and also to set up a manufacturing plant here." SM Tanveer said that TIANS Group should set up factories in Special Economic Zones (SEZs), assuring that government would cooperate in every possible way.

He said that TIANS Group could also enter into the joint ventures with Pakistani companies, for this government would provide all possible facilities.

He said that there were investment opportunities in the production of electric vehicles in Punjab.

PBIT CEO Jalal Hasan Khan gave a detailed briefing about the investment opportunities for Chinese companies in Punjab. He said that 13 SEZs had been established in Punjab while six more were in the pipeline, all other foreign investors including Chinese were being provided with best security and other facilities.

The delegation included Wang Fei, Walton Wang, Miss Vicky Gao and others from TIANS Group.