UrduPoint.com

Minister, Chinese Delegation Discuss Investments In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Minister, Chinese delegation discuss investments in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer and a delegation of TIANS Group of China discussed investment opportunities in Punjab, here at Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), on Saturday.

Both sides agreed to increase cooperation in the fields of energy, health and technical training.

The delegation was led by Zhang Zhang Tao, President of TIANS Group of China. He said, "Our group wants to increase its business activities in Pakistan and also to set up a manufacturing plant here." SM Tanveer said that TIANS Group should set up factories in Special Economic Zones (SEZs), assuring that government would cooperate in every possible way.

He said that TIANS Group could also enter into the joint ventures with Pakistani companies, for this government would provide all possible facilities.

He said that there were investment opportunities in the production of electric vehicles in Punjab.

PBIT CEO Jalal Hasan Khan gave a detailed briefing about the investment opportunities for Chinese companies in Punjab. He said that 13 SEZs had been established in Punjab while six more were in the pipeline, all other foreign investors including Chinese were being provided with best security and other facilities.

The delegation included Wang Fei, Walton Wang, Miss Vicky Gao and others from TIANS Group.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Punjab China Vehicles Gao Hasan Khan Commerce All From Government Best

Recent Stories

IDEX history full of success and achievements: Vic ..

IDEX history full of success and achievements: Vice President of Bin Hilal Enter ..

1 minute ago
 International Defence Conference 2023 to kick off ..

International Defence Conference 2023 to kick off tomorrow with participation of ..

16 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8 to continue as planned

HBL PSL 8 to continue as planned

37 minutes ago
 Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns ton ..

Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns tonight

45 minutes ago
 FIA summons former president’s son Ijaz ul Haq i ..

FIA summons former president’s son Ijaz ul Haq in money laundering case

58 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting military p ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting military patrol in Niger

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.