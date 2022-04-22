UrduPoint.com

Minister Directs EDB To Prepare Plan To Curb Issue Of On-Money

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 06:33 PM

Minister directs EDB to prepare plan to curb issue of On-Money

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mahmud directed the Engineering Development Board (EDB) to prepare a plan to curb the issue of On-Money so that consumers could get vehicles timely at justified prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mahmud directed the Engineering Development board (EDB) to prepare a plan to curb the issue of On-Money so that consumers could get vehicles timely at justified prices.

The Minister noted that the new policy would accelerate growth and development of the automotive industry together with quality and indigenization of industry, said a press release issued here Friday morning.

The Federal Minister said this while attending a briefing session on the automobile industry this morning.

Federal Secretary, Jawwad Rafique Malik, CEO, Engineering Development Board, Raza Abbas Shah and senior officers of the Ministry attended the meeting.

The Minister further highlighted that the government would like to increase the footprint of electric vehicles (EVs) to mitigate the challenges of global warming.

The CEO of EDB gave an overview of the automobile sector of Pakistan vis-a-vis two broad spectrum policies including Automobile Development Policy 2016-2021 and recently launched policy i.

e Auto Industry Development and Export Policy (AIEDP) 2021-2026. He briefed the minister that the later version of auto policy ADP incentivized entry of 7 new auto players in market while AIDEP was focused on value addition in auto making by 30 percent, bi-annual update of SRO 693, exports targets for auto parts as well as CBUs, adoption of safety regulations through legislation and promoting EVs and new technologies in auto industry.

The CEO of EDB stated that the country had been producing 92 percent tractors, 95 percent motorcycles and 55 percent cars locally. He apprised the Minister that 08 licenses had been issued to EV based OEMs for production of 2-wheelers and three-wheelers in Pakistan. He noted that payment of amounting Rs. 4 billion had been reimbursed to consumers for late delivery of vehicles under consumer protection clause of AIEDP. Despite pandemic 215, 776 units of cars including jeeps, SUV, LCV were locally manufactured in last year and the target of 3 lac productions will be achieved this year, he stated.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Vehicles Market Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Security agencies in NSC meeting reiterate no fore ..

Security agencies in NSC meeting reiterate no foreign conspiracy against PTI gov ..

4 minutes ago
 Ajay says film-making has become tougher now

Ajay says film-making has become tougher now

22 minutes ago
 GDP Growth in Advanced European Economies to Decli ..

GDP Growth in Advanced European Economies to Decline to 3% - IMF

2 minutes ago
 Inflation Projected at 5.5% in Advanced European E ..

Inflation Projected at 5.5% in Advanced European Economies, 9.1% in Emerging Mar ..

2 minutes ago
 Most Concerning Risk for Europe is Sudden Stop of ..

Most Concerning Risk for Europe is Sudden Stop of Energy Flows From Russia - IMF

3 minutes ago
 Sanjrani appeals to nation to support 'Earth Day' ..

Sanjrani appeals to nation to support 'Earth Day' by showing love for planet

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.