Minister Directs For Audit Of Of Fertilizer Companies To Determine Production Costs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2024 | 06:05 PM
Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday directed that a third-party audit be conducted to determine the cost of production of fertilizer companies, in order to ensure transparency and fair pricing
in the industry.
He issued the directive while chairing a Fertilizer Review Committee meeting which was attended by Federal Secretary Industries and Production, Dr. Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan, said a news release.
The meeting reviewed the stock availability, demand, and prices of urea in the country.
Rana Tanveer said that there was no shortage of urea fertilizer in the country and added steps were taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas to fertilizer companies for smooth production of urea.
He also directed fertilizer companies to review the performance of dealers and agencies, and instructed provinces to verify fertilizer dealers and agencies, with any ghost dealers and agencies to be blacklisted.
The minister emphasized that fertilizer companies must ensure the supply of fertilizer to the provinces
The Fertilizer Review Committee meeting will now be held weekly to monitor the situation.
