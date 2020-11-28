UrduPoint.com
Sat 28th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Minister directs PVTC to devise strategy as per modern needs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal Saturday directed the Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) to set targets and ensure their achievement, besides revising the curricula as per modern requirements, modern technology and needs of the industry.

He issued these directives after being briefed on the performance and future strategy of the PVTC here.

PVTC Chairman Major (retd) Shahnawaz Badar informed the minister about the organisational structure, management, financial affairs and the challenges facing the Council.

The provincial minister directed the Council that industry should be kept in constant touch to meet its needs, asserting that the Punjab Skills Development Authority (PSDA) had been set up to bring technical education institutions under one umbrella. He said that the destiny of the nation could be changed by equipping the young generation with modern knowledge.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that enrollment of students in PVTC institutions should be ensured as per the capacity.

The meeting was informed that more than 40,000 students were trained in 65 trades in 208 PVTC institutes across Punjab every year.

The provincial minister, along with the PVTC chairman, also visited the Vocational Training Institute (VTI) Green Town, where he inspected classrooms, labs and the teaching process. The provincial minister asked the students about their academic activities He also planted a sapling in the lawns of the VTI in connection with the Green Punjab campaign. He appreciated PVTC's efforts in providing quality vocational training to deserving students.

PVTC Managing Director Amjad Ali, Manager (HR) Raza Shami, Senior Manager Curriculum Ghazanfar Abbas and other officers were also present.

