Minister emphasises proper use of artificial intelligence in agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Dr. Kausar Abdullah Malik on Thursday emphasized the proper use of artificial Intelligence in the agriculture sector to revolutionize farming practices for a more efficient and sustainable future.

The minister held a meeting with the Chairman Higher education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed to discuss matters of mutual interest.

Kausar said that by adopting advanced farming techniques, we can improve production and storage which will ensure food security in the country.

He sought cooperation from the HEC to assist the Ministry in the use of artificial intelligence in the agriculture sector.

The HEC offered the Ministry to have joint projects with agriculture universities, research organizations, and SUPARCO for food security by utilizing artificial intelligence and supercomputers.

The Ministry of National Food Security & Research would hold a joint conference with the HEC agriculture universities to devise plans & strategies for utilizing these modern technologies in the agriculture sector.