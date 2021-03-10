Minister, envoy discuss Pakistan-Nepal bilateral cooperation issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan, Tapas Adhikari Wednesday called on Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam and discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides discussed the importance of agriculture sector in socio-economic development of region and stressed the need to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture research and development.

The minister also highlighted the need for enhancing mutual cooperation in other areas of economy for the betterment of Pak-Nepal relationship with respect to the agriculture sector.

Speaking on the occasion Ambassador of Nepal called for activating agricultural working groups of both the countries and organizing their meeting to make agricultural ties stronger.

He said that last agricultural working level meeting was held over a decade ago, adding that regular meeting would help promote bilateral cooperation in agriculture research and development.

During the meeting, the both sides also agreed for the advancement of agriculture sector of two countries, besides working to make bilateral relations of Pakistan and Nepal more cordial for the benefit of both the countries.