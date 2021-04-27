UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Extends Govt's Support To K-Electric

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 09:56 PM

Minister extends govt's support to K-Electric

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Tuesday stated that the government was ready to extend all possible support to the K-Electric for overcoming constraints and making it dynamic and sustainable in the long-run

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Tuesday stated that the government was ready to extend all possible support to the K-Electric for overcoming constraints and making it dynamic and sustainable in the long-run.

The minister was talking to Chairman K-Electric Shan A.

Ashary who along with Member board of Director, Khaqan Khan and CEO K-Electric, Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi called on the minister here.

The Chairman briefed the Finance Minister about operations of K-Electric as the main power utility, meeting the electricity requirements of the Karachi city.

He apprised the minister about the challenges being faced by K-Electric during the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Electricity Shaukat Tarin All Government

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima thanks Ministerial Development Coun ..

1 hour ago

IPL says foreign stars 'totally safe' amid virus c ..

2 minutes ago

Wimbledon to scrap day of rest from 2022

2 minutes ago

Bangladesh rescues 30 Rohingya adrift for two days ..

2 minutes ago

EFJ Demands Investigation Into Deadly Attack on Jo ..

2 minutes ago

GCU has zero tolerance policy for plagiarism: VC

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.