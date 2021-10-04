UrduPoint.com

Minister Finalizes Punjab Govt Participation In Dubai Expo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 06:40 PM

Minister finalizes Punjab govt participation in Dubai Expo

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired the 5th meeting of Steering Committee on Dubai Expo at Civil Secretariat here on Monday in which arrangements for the participation of Punjab Government in Dubai Expo were finalized.

The steering committee also approved administrative and financial measures for participation in the Dubai Expo; formation of a cultural sub-committee comprising members of Information and Culture, Planning and Development and Punjab Investment Board.

An international business conference would be held on November 21 at the Dubai Expo with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar as chief guest.

Provincial Ministers, Members of Assembly, Administrative Secretaries and investors from Pakistan and other countries would attend the business conference.

The Provincial Minister said that Dubai Expo would open new avenues for investment, adding that investment opportunities in various sectors of Punjab province would be highlighted through Dubai Expo.

Dr Erfa Iqbal, the PBIT CEO, gave a briefing on the preparation of various departments in the Dubai Expo. Additional Secretary Industry and Commerce, Directors of Punjab board of Investment and officersof relevant departments attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Chief Minister Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Dubai November Commerce From Industry Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

25 minutes ago
 OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

30 minutes ago
 The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Feat ..

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Features and a Powerful Chipset, p ..

53 minutes ago
 Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup ..

Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match within no time  

55 minutes ago
 Arada begins work on second phase of family entert ..

Arada begins work on second phase of family entertainment hotspot Madar at Aljad ..

55 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Israeli Interior Mini ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Israeli Interior Minister in Wahat Al Karama

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.