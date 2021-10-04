Minister finalizes Punjab govt participation in Dubai Expo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired the 5th meeting of Steering Committee on Dubai Expo at Civil Secretariat here on Monday in which arrangements for the participation of Punjab Government in Dubai Expo were finalized.

The steering committee also approved administrative and financial measures for participation in the Dubai Expo; formation of a cultural sub-committee comprising members of Information and Culture, Planning and Development and Punjab Investment Board.

An international business conference would be held on November 21 at the Dubai Expo with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar as chief guest.

Provincial Ministers, Members of Assembly, Administrative Secretaries and investors from Pakistan and other countries would attend the business conference.

The Provincial Minister said that Dubai Expo would open new avenues for investment, adding that investment opportunities in various sectors of Punjab province would be highlighted through Dubai Expo.

Dr Erfa Iqbal, the PBIT CEO, gave a briefing on the preparation of various departments in the Dubai Expo. Additional Secretary Industry and Commerce, Directors of Punjab board of Investment and officersof relevant departments attended the meeting.