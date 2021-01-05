Minister for actively pursuing matters related to privatisation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Privatisation, Mohammed Mian Soomro on Tuesday said that privatisation matters relating to ministries and divisions should be actively pursued and progress to that effect should be conveyed on daily basis. The minister was chairing a Privatisation Progress Review meeting in the Ministry.

Federal Secretary Privatisation and other senior officers of the Ministry and Privatisation Commission attended the meeting.

Federal Minister was briefed about the progress regarding various PSEs to be privatized and which have also been made part of the Performance Agreement of the Ministries and Division.

Federal Minister for Privatisation himself is actively pursuing the matters so the desired targets could be achieved within the stipulated time.

The minister urged the officials to make all out efforts to resolve the related issues so the targets could be achieved in stipulated time.

The meeting between Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammed Mian Soomro and Minister for Industries and Production was also held today and matters relating to the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) including valuation of its land to be leased out and other SOEs were discussed.