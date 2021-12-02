Minister for completing Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway on priority

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday directed to complete land acquisition for Sukkur Hyderabad motorway on priority basis so that construction of the project could be started in the third quarter of current fiscal year.

Chairing a review meeting of major development projects here, he directed National Highway Authority (NHA) to ensure effective coordination with provincial and districts administration for timely resolution of project sites issues so that the construction phase of this important motorway should not be delayed.

The meeting was briefed in detail on the progress and status of land acquisition for the Sukkur Hyderabad motorway.

Member (Implementation & Monitoring) Planning Commission apprised the minister regarding shortlisting of 17 private specialist firms for monitoring.

The monitoring reports will commence being submitted by these firms after mid of December 2021. After the initial thirty project monitoring by the M&E specialist firms, the program will be upscale.

The minister reviewed the implementation plan of major development projects of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Member Implementation & Monitoring Planning Commission, DG Monitoring & Evaluation, and senior officials attended the meeting.

The minister was also briefed regarding the progress of hiring private specialist firms for monitoring and major development projects progress update.

The minister was briefed on the progress of two major roads in Gilgit Baltistan namely "upgradation and widening of Jaglot - Skardu Road (167 km)" and "updated progress on Naltar valley road of GB".

The minister directed the concerned department to work expeditiously on the remaining two bridges of the "upgradation and widening of Jaglot - Skardu Road (167 km)" project, which is a very important artery in Gilgit-Baltistan, and complete it as soon as possible. This will trigger and boost domestic and international tourism in the region.

It was informed in the meeting that more than the two-third length of Naltar Valley Road had been blacktopped.

The minister directed to fully mobilize the required resources to ensure completion of road by June 2022. He said that this road project would open up the doors for tourism and contribute to the creation of more job opportunities and accrue social-economic impact for the region.

During the meeting, the minister also reviewed the progress of Mohmand Dam and Dasu Dam and emphasized the priority funding to these projects.