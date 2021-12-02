UrduPoint.com

Minister For Completing Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway On Priority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 08:36 PM

Minister for completing Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway on priority

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday directed to complete land acquisition for Sukkur Hyderabad motorway on priority basis so that construction of the project could be started in the third quarter of current fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday directed to complete land acquisition for Sukkur Hyderabad motorway on priority basis so that construction of the project could be started in the third quarter of current fiscal year.

Chairing a review meeting of major development projects here, he directed National Highway Authority (NHA) to ensure effective coordination with provincial and districts administration for timely resolution of project sites issues so that the construction phase of this important motorway should not be delayed.

The meeting was briefed in detail on the progress and status of land acquisition for the Sukkur Hyderabad motorway.

Member (Implementation & Monitoring) Planning Commission apprised the minister regarding shortlisting of 17 private specialist firms for monitoring.

The monitoring reports will commence being submitted by these firms after mid of December 2021. After the initial thirty project monitoring by the M&E specialist firms, the program will be upscale.

The minister reviewed the implementation plan of major development projects of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Member Implementation & Monitoring Planning Commission, DG Monitoring & Evaluation, and senior officials attended the meeting.

The minister was also briefed regarding the progress of hiring private specialist firms for monitoring and major development projects progress update.

The minister was briefed on the progress of two major roads in Gilgit Baltistan namely "upgradation and widening of Jaglot - Skardu Road (167 km)" and "updated progress on Naltar valley road of GB".

The minister directed the concerned department to work expeditiously on the remaining two bridges of the "upgradation and widening of Jaglot - Skardu Road (167 km)" project, which is a very important artery in Gilgit-Baltistan, and complete it as soon as possible. This will trigger and boost domestic and international tourism in the region.

It was informed in the meeting that more than the two-third length of Naltar Valley Road had been blacktopped.

The minister directed to fully mobilize the required resources to ensure completion of road by June 2022. He said that this road project would open up the doors for tourism and contribute to the creation of more job opportunities and accrue social-economic impact for the region.

During the meeting, the minister also reviewed the progress of Mohmand Dam and Dasu Dam and emphasized the priority funding to these projects.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Resolution Asad Umar Motorway Road Dam Job Gilgit Baltistan Sukkur Progress Skardu June December NHA

Recent Stories

Arab League congratulates UAE on Golden Jubilee

Arab League congratulates UAE on Golden Jubilee

42 minutes ago
 IIUI spokesman refutes rape news of university's f ..

IIUI spokesman refutes rape news of university's female student

2 minutes ago
 Twitter Removes 3,500 'State-Backed' Accounts From ..

Twitter Removes 3,500 'State-Backed' Accounts From China, Russia, Venezuela

2 minutes ago
 OPEC+ Agrees to Increase Oil Production in January ..

OPEC+ Agrees to Increase Oil Production in January by Planned 400,000 Bpd - Sour ..

2 minutes ago
 EU Council to Allocate $35Mln to Ukraine to Streng ..

EU Council to Allocate $35Mln to Ukraine to Strengthen Defense Capabilities - Ku ..

2 minutes ago
 Next OPEC+ Meeting Scheduled for January 4

Next OPEC+ Meeting Scheduled for January 4

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.