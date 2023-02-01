Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends UN role for promoting global green economy

Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday commended the role of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) for promoting green economic development across the globe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday commended the role of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) for promoting green economic development across the globe.

The Minister said this while talking to Executive Director UNEP Ms Inger Andersen who called on him here at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, said a press release issued here. Secretary EAD and other senior officers from Economic Affairs Division attended the meeting.

The Minister welcomed her and commended UNEP role in developing and delivering solutions on critical issues of climate change, management of marine and terrestrial ecosystems and green economic development across the globe.

He apprised Andersen of the fact that Pakistan was a willing partner for climate sustainability and further assured her of full support and cooperation in this regard.

Minister for Economic Affairs highlighted the recent devastations caused by floods in Pakistan due to the climate crisis.

He also shared that Pakistan has to undertake the enormous task of reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-affected areas.

Ayaz Sadiq shared that a great deal of arable land is still under water due to floods in Sindh which would negatively impact the aggregate agricultural productivity.

Executive Director UNEP Inger Andersen appreciated the role of Pakistan in levelling utmost efforts for climate conservation on a global level.

She also shared that the UNEP is fully cognizant of the massive annihilation caused by the 2022 floods in Pakistan.

Furthermore, she emphasized that UNEP aims at providing maximum support to Pakistan by opening a local office which would allow them to work closely with the Federal and provincial governments.