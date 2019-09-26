Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan Thursday highlighted investment potential existed in energy sector of Pakistan and shared the government policy to extend maximum facilities to investors in diverse fields of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan Thursday highlighted investment potential existed in energy sector of Pakistan and shared the government policy to extend maximum facilities to investors in diverse fields of the country.

Addressing the LNG Producer-Consumer Conference in Tokyo, Japan, he said Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Khan, was committed to encourage investors in the energy sector and ensure "availability and security of sustainable supply of oil and gas to boost economic development besides fulfillment of strategic requirement of the country." He emphasized that Pakistan's multi-billion Dollar energy industry had tremendous investment opportunities for local and foreign investors.

He said Pakistan was focused on improving the Ease of Doing business to encourage foreign investors in initiating new projects and expand their operations there.

Giving details on Pakistan's current energy situation, the minister informed the conference that oil and gas including Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) was the major components constituting 75 percent of the energy supplies.

In order to mitigate energy shortages and meet the requirement, he said, various steps had been taken by the government for the development of LNG sector.

The measures included "building of two LNG terminals to receive and regasify 1.2 billion Cubic Feet per Day (BCFD), permission to private sector for setting up five more LNG terminals, third party access rules and network codes have been developed to provide access in the National Gas Transmission pipeline system to the private sector investors and consumers, laying of 42" dia 1,100 kms long RLNG pipeline , establishment of four state of the art RLNG based power plants including three which are already operational."The minister said currently Pakistan had an installed capacity of 1400 megawatt electricity of renewable energy mix which "we target to increase up to 18,000 MWs by 2030."The conference, organized by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, was attended among others by Ministers from various countries, industry leaders, professionals and experts belonging to the energy sectors worldwide. Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan Imtiaz Ahmad accompanied the minister in the conference.