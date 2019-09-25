Minister for Energy Omar Khan Wednesday extended Pakistan's support to the efforts and innovative idea of making hydrogen energy as an affordable and reliable source of fuel supplies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Energy Omar Khan Wednesday extended Pakistan's support to the efforts and innovative idea of making hydrogen energy as an affordable and reliable source of fuel supplies.

In his address at the 2nd Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Conference held in Tokyo, he emphasized that the price of Hydrogen Energy supplies needed to be reduced as compared to conventional fuels to make it a fuel of choice, said a press release issued here.

He urged upon the stakeholders to take on board all the developing countries to enhance their capacity and assist academia in the research and development of this future source of energy.

The minister acknowledged that the 'Tokyo statement' issued last year at the First Energy Ministerial Conference would go a long way in realization of all goals aimed at promoting the use of Hydrogen Energy in a decade.

Later, the minister also attended an international conference on Carbon Recycling, which was aimed at discussing ways and means to convert CO2 for beneficial usages.

Speaking at the conference, he assured Pakistan's strong commitment, being a signatory to the Koyoto Protocol and Paris agreement, to play its active role and support all positive efforts that aimed to achieve the goal of reducing the greenhouse gasses.

Omar Ayub informed that although Pakistan made "a very little contribution to the total global greenhouse gasses i.e less than 1% yet on its part," but it was undertaking several steps including phasing out higher Sulfur Fuel Oil based power generation, adding alternate and renewable energy into its energy mix, billion tree plantation, revamping old oil refineries and establishing new ones to produce Euro compliant fuels.

The minister added that currently Pakistan had an installed capacity of 1400 megawatt of renewable energy mix which" we aim to increase up to 30% of our energy mix on a base of an installed capacity of 55,000 MWs by 2030."Omar Ayub Khan appreciated the role of Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and Asian Pacific Energy Research Centre for holding the events, which provided an excellent platform to all stakeholders.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan Imtiaz Ahmad accompanied the minister during the conferences.