- Home
- Business
- News
- Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb reiterates government's commitment to support au ..
Minister For Finance And Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb Reiterates Government's Commitment To Support Auto Industry
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 09:52 PM
Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday reiterating the government's commitment to support local auto industry, emphasized the need for collaborative efforts between the government and the private sector to address the challenges faced by the automotive industry
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday reiterating the government's commitment to support local auto industry, emphasized the need for collaborative efforts between the government and the private sector to address the challenges faced by the automotive industry.
He said while meeting with the Vice Chairman Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) Shinji Yanagi and CEO Indus Motor Company Limited Ali Asghar Jamali, and Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) Aamir Allawala, along with Member-IR Operations Federal board of Revenue (FBR), said a news release.
The minister said that the government will proceed within the available fiscal capacity, to ensure favourable outcomes for both the government and the private sector.
Shinji Yanagi and Ali Asghar Jamali expressed their interest in strengthening the local auto industry. They briefed the minister on the performance and volume of locally assembled cars and their impact on Pakistan’s economy.
The delegation proposed certain adjustments to import duties to foster local industry growth, thereby contributing to overall economic progress. Furthermore, they gave proposals to enhance the uptake of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) to reduce the oil import bill.
The delegation thanked the minister and expressed their commitment to work closely with the government to enhance the growth and competitiveness of the local auto industry.
Recent Stories
Mayor Larkana chairs meeting to discuss various public interest issues
Departments urge to ensure effective representation of policies in budget
Mayor order ensuring facilities at heatstroke relief camps
Advisor to PM seeks stakeholder consensus on social media regulation to curb mis ..
Pirzada presides meeting, discusses development projects
Commissioner inspects HFH's revamping work
Govt striving for industrial development of Sindh: Ikramullah Dharejo
Govt restructures Pakistan Central Cotton Committee
Govt seeks private sector support to address fiscal constraints and promote PPPs
KP CM visits Iranian consulate condoles Ebrahim Raisi death
RPO suspends three SHOs over illegal detention
PDA decides construction of 8 underpasses/flyovers on Ring Road
More Stories From Business
-
Departments urge to ensure effective representation of policies in budget4 minutes ago
-
Govt seeks private sector support to address fiscal constraints and promote PPPs13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $14.585 billion13 minutes ago
-
CEO Huawei meets Finance Minister16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves increased to $14.585 billion16 minutes ago
-
Suzuki Motors delegation meets Finance Minister1 hour ago
-
Chairman FBR inaugurates new building of RTO Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Wall Street gains on Nvidia results while eurozone stocks lifted by survey2 hours ago
-
35 foreign diplomats from various countries visit SCCI3 hours ago
-
PCJCCI celebrate anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic ties3 hours ago
-
German exports to non-EU countries increase significantly in April3 hours ago
-
CAT upholds CCP penalty on M/s Irshad Trading for deceptive marketing practices3 hours ago