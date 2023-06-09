UrduPoint.com

Minister For Finance And Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar Unveils Rs 14.4 Trillion Relief-oriented Federal Budget

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar unveils Rs 14.4 trillion relief-oriented Federal Budget

Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Friday unveiled the Rs14.46 trillion relief-oriented Federal Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 with real GDP growth target of 3.5 percent Presenting the Federal Budget 2023-24 in the National Assembly, the finance minister said although the government had set the direction of the economy on right path, it was still facing challenges. However, keeping in view the economic scenario, it had set the modest growth target and despite being the election year, presented a responsible and balanced budget and not a popular on

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Friday unveiled the Rs14.46 trillion relief-oriented Federal Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 with real GDP growth target of 3.5 percent Presenting the Federal Budget 2023-24 in the National Assembly, the finance minister said although the government had set the direction of the economy on right path, it was still facing challenges. However, keeping in view the economic scenario, it had set the modest growth target and despite being the election year, presented a responsible and balanced budget and not a popular one.

The total expenses' estimate, he said, was set at Rs 14.46 trillion, out of which Rs 7.3 trillion would be spent on interest payment. The budget deficit was expected to remain 6.54 percent and the Primary balance would be a surplus of 0.4 percent to the gross domestic product (GDP).

The minister said the tax collection target of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for the next fiscal year had been fixed at Rs 9.

2 trillion, including provincial share of Rs 5.276 trillion.

The federal non-tax revenues, he added, would be Rs 2.963 trillion while total income of the Federal Government would be Rs 6.887 billion.

Ishaq Dar said an amount of Rs 950 billion was being allocated for the development projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2023-24. Moreover, an additional amount of Rs 200 billion would also be part of the development budget that would be managed through public-private partnership, he added.

He said for the country's defence and civil administration, Rs 1.8 trillion and Rs 714 billion would be provided respectively whereas Rs 761 billion had been allocated for the payments of employees' pensions.

Ishaq Dar said the government had estimated an expenditure of Rs 1.074 trillion for the provision of subsidies in electricity, gas and other sectors.

/More

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Electricity Budget Ishaq Dar Gas FBR Government Share Billion

Recent Stories

Salient features of Income Tax measures, reliefs

Salient features of Income Tax measures, reliefs

10 minutes ago
 Govt to set up Export Council of Pakistan to enhan ..

Govt to set up Export Council of Pakistan to enhance export: Federal Minister fo ..

10 minutes ago
 Rs 107 bln earmarks for brining improvement in ele ..

Rs 107 bln earmarks for brining improvement in electricity network system in bud ..

10 minutes ago
 Electronic Warfare Intercepts 3 Attack Drones at Z ..

Electronic Warfare Intercepts 3 Attack Drones at ZNPP - Law Enforcement Agency

10 minutes ago
 Canada's Unemployment Rises for First Time Since A ..

Canada's Unemployment Rises for First Time Since August 2022 - StatCan

5 minutes ago
 FPSC announces final results of CSS exams 2022

FPSC announces final results of CSS exams 2022

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.