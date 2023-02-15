Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar (Supplementary) Bill 2023 tabled in Senate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday tabled the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 in the Senate amid ruckus of the opposition benches

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday tabled the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 in the Senate amid ruckus of the opposition benches.

The 325th Senate session presided by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani commenced with the verses of the Holy Quran exhorting mankind to be patient, tolerant and merciful towards others and exercise endurance in hard times and crises.

The Leader of the Opposition in the beginning requested the Chairman Senate to allow him to speak on the point of order which the latter declined and ordered the minister to move the Finance Supplementary Bill 2023 before the House.

The Chairman Senate sent the bill to the Standing Committee on Finance for its proposals and recommendations and demanded a report on the said legislation from the body in the next sitting of the House on Friday. However, the House will take up those recommendations and forward it to the Lower House for further approval of the National Assembly.

Earlier, the finance minister moved the motion to dispense with the question hour for February 15 and 16 2023. The motion was passed unanimously whereas the Senate Chairman nominated Senators, Keshoo Bai, Umar Farooq and Barrister Ali Zafar for the vote count.

Soon, the minister commenced his speech, the Leader of the Opposition, in the Senate, Senator Shehzad Waseem resisted for taking the floor and started chanting slogans alongwith other members of the opposition benches and chanted slogan against the government's legislation being tabled on Money Bill to further amend certain laws pertaining to taxes and duties. The opposition senators tore the copies of the bill and threw it in the air to record their protest on the floor of the House.

The House was adjourned to meet again on February 17 at 10:30am.