UrduPoint.com

Minister For Finance And Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar (Supplementary) Bill 2023 Tabled In Senate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar (Supplementary) Bill 2023 tabled in Senate

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday tabled the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 in the Senate amid ruckus of the opposition benches

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday tabled the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 in the Senate amid ruckus of the opposition benches.

The 325th Senate session presided by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani commenced with the verses of the Holy Quran exhorting mankind to be patient, tolerant and merciful towards others and exercise endurance in hard times and crises.

The Leader of the Opposition in the beginning requested the Chairman Senate to allow him to speak on the point of order which the latter declined and ordered the minister to move the Finance Supplementary Bill 2023 before the House.

The Chairman Senate sent the bill to the Standing Committee on Finance for its proposals and recommendations and demanded a report on the said legislation from the body in the next sitting of the House on Friday. However, the House will take up those recommendations and forward it to the Lower House for further approval of the National Assembly.

Earlier, the finance minister moved the motion to dispense with the question hour for February 15 and 16 2023. The motion was passed unanimously whereas the Senate Chairman nominated Senators, Keshoo Bai, Umar Farooq and Barrister Ali Zafar for the vote count.

Soon, the minister commenced his speech, the Leader of the Opposition, in the Senate, Senator Shehzad Waseem resisted for taking the floor and started chanting slogans alongwith other members of the opposition benches and chanted slogan against the government's legislation being tabled on Money Bill to further amend certain laws pertaining to taxes and duties. The opposition senators tore the copies of the bill and threw it in the air to record their protest on the floor of the House.

The House was adjourned to meet again on February 17 at 10:30am.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Protest Vote Ishaq Dar Ali Zafar Money February From Government Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdi ..

Ajman Ruler receives Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan

11 minutes ago
 vivo’s President and CEO Shen Wei: Great product ..

Vivo’s President and CEO Shen Wei: Great products and extraordinary services a ..

25 minutes ago
 EU Dosti Truck set to travel across Pakistan

EU Dosti Truck set to travel across Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 APHC-AJK chapter stages protest demonstration

APHC-AJK chapter stages protest demonstration

3 minutes ago
 Court adjourns Sara Inam murder case till Feb 22

Court adjourns Sara Inam murder case till Feb 22

3 minutes ago
 Russia's FSB Inhibits Leak Channel of Russian Mili ..

Russia's FSB Inhibits Leak Channel of Russian Military Shipbuilding Data in Crim ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.