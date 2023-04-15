Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar holds virtual meeting with President AIIB

UrduPoint.com

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday held a virtual meeting with Jin Liqun, President Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank (AIIB)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ):Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday held a virtual meeting with Jin Liqun, President Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank (AIIB).

The meeting was part of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank Spring meetings 2023, a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance said.� Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Special Secretary Finance attended the meeting virtually from Islamabad.

Whereas Ambassador of Pakistan to the USA Masood Ahmad Khan, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jamil Ahmad, Secretary Finance and Secretary Economic Affairs Division attended the meeting in person in Washington.

The Finance Minister shared the current economic outlook of the country and apprised him of the economic policies and reforms of the government for sustainable economic development. The Finance Minister thanked the President AIIB for his generous support in rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in the flood-affected areas in Pakistan.

The President AIIB lauded the relationship between Pakistan and the AIIB and appreciated the economic policies and reforms of the present government for social uplift of the masses. He highlighted the role of AIIB in infrastructure development projects and investment and extended AIIB's complete support and cooperation to Pakistan.�The Finance Minister thanked the President AIIB for his continuous support to Pakistan for the sustainable economic development of the country.

