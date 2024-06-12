Open Menu

Minister For Finance And Revenue Senator Mohammad Aurangzeb Announces Upto 25% Increase In Salaries, 15% In Pensions Of Employees

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 09:17 PM

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Aurangzeb announces upto 25% increase in salaries, 15% in pensions of employees

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday proposed 20-25 percent increase in the salaries on ad-hoc basis and 15 percent enhancement in the pensions of the Federal Government employees, realizing their financial hardships due to the increased inflation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday proposed 20-25 percent increase in the salaries on ad-hoc basis and 15 percent enhancement in the pensions of the Federal Government employees, realizing their financial hardships due to the increased inflation.

Presenting the Federal Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, the minister said despite financial constraints, the government had decided to give 25 percent ad-hoc relief in the salaries of employees from Grade1-16 and 20 percent to Grade-17-22 employees aimed at increasing their purchase power.

He also announced to increase the minimum wages from existing Rs 32000 to Rs 37000 per month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget From Government

Recent Stories

India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with Unite ..

India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States

19 minutes ago
 Robber killed in Wah

Robber killed in Wah

19 minutes ago
 Cleaning work of Phalili Nala started in Uthal

Cleaning work of Phalili Nala started in Uthal

19 minutes ago
 Govt to introduce three slabs of rates on filers/n ..

Govt to introduce three slabs of rates on filers/non-filers

19 minutes ago
 Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern ..

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern Ukraine: Zelensky

47 minutes ago
 Industrial sector poised for recovery with 4.4% gr ..

Industrial sector poised for recovery with 4.4% growth target in 2024-25: Annual ..

47 minutes ago
Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland

Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland

47 minutes ago
 Ziaullah Langua hails EU, UN for supporting Rule o ..

Ziaullah Langua hails EU, UN for supporting Rule of Law Sector

47 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt seeks AKU’s support for reforms in Ed ..

Sindh Govt seeks AKU’s support for reforms in Education Boards

47 minutes ago
 US unveils sweeping sanctions targeting Russia ove ..

US unveils sweeping sanctions targeting Russia over Ukraine war

45 minutes ago
 Basketball legend Jerry West dead at 86

Basketball legend Jerry West dead at 86

2 minutes ago
 C&W Minister calls on Irrigation Minister Sadiq Um ..

C&W Minister calls on Irrigation Minister Sadiq Umrani

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business