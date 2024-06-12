- Home
Minister For Finance And Revenue Senator Mohammad Aurangzeb Announces Upto 25% Increase In Salaries, 15% In Pensions Of Employees
Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 09:17 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday proposed 20-25 percent increase in the salaries on ad-hoc basis and 15 percent enhancement in the pensions of the Federal Government employees, realizing their financial hardships due to the increased inflation.
Presenting the Federal Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, the minister said despite financial constraints, the government had decided to give 25 percent ad-hoc relief in the salaries of employees from Grade1-16 and 20 percent to Grade-17-22 employees aimed at increasing their purchase power.
He also announced to increase the minimum wages from existing Rs 32000 to Rs 37000 per month.
