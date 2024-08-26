- Home
- Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets with representative of FinnFund
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2024 | 07:23 PM
Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday met with Antti Partanen, a representative from FinnFund, a Finnish development financier and focused on exploring potential investment opportunities in Pakistan
The minister underscored the significant improvements in Pakistan's macroeconomic indicators and highlighted the government's structural reform agenda, including the digitalization of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), energy sector reforms, State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) reforms, and privatization measures.
He stressed the government's focus on transforming Pakistan into an export-led economy and attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to enhance the country's export base, said a press release.
Antti Partanen presented an overview of FinnFund's profile and investment initiatives in Pakistan, emphasizing their interest in digital infrastructure, renewable energy, agriculture, and forestry. He noted that Pakistan's growing young population makes it an attractive destination for financing and expressed FinnFund's willingness to explore investments in various sectors of the country.
The Minister reiterated the commitment of the government for making Pakistan's investment climate favourable and conducive for foreign investors.
