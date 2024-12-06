Open Menu

Minister For Finance And Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Expresses Commitment For Creating Conducive Environment For business

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2024 | 10:17 PM

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb expresses commitment for creating conducive environment for business

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday emphasized the government’s commitment to creating a conducive business environment to attain sustainable economic growth and development in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday emphasized the government’s commitment to creating a conducive business environment to attain sustainable economic growth and development in the country.

Addressing a two-day consultative conference on insolvency and debt enforcement related laws, the minister agreed to the idea of forming working group.

The event was organised by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), said a press release.

Finance Minister stressed the need for private sector to work with SECP to steer progress with Ministry of Finance acting as a host.

The conference drew participation from international delegates, esteemed Justices of all High Courts, renowned lawyers, regulators and policy makers.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman SECP highlighted the critical importance of effective insolvency and debt enforcement frameworks for fostering economic stability and growth.

He also urged the minister to form working groups for both insolvency and debt enforcement related regulations in Pakistan.

Honourable judges from Lahore High Court, Sindh High Court, Islamabad High Court, Peshawar High Court and Balochistan High Court graced the occasion and offered invaluable insights into the legal dimensions of insolvency and debt enforcement.

Their collective expertise played a crucial role in shaping the discussions, fostering a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities in enhancing the country’s legal and regulatory frameworks.

Mr. Sergio Ariel Muro, Finance Sector Specialist (Insolvency) at the World Bank, shared international best practices and emphasized the importance of insolvency in promoting economic resilience.

The conference also featured expert panel discussions on key issues such as strengthening institutional frameworks for debt enforcement, bridging gaps in insolvency legislation, and enhancing coordination among stakeholders for effective dispute resolution.

The discussions provided a platform for local and international experts to share perspectives on policy reform and innovative solutions tailored to Pakistan’s context.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Balochistan Lahore High Court Sindh High Court Peshawar High Court Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) World Bank Business Lawyers Progress Islamabad High Court Event All From Government Share Best Court

Recent Stories

Toddler mauled to death by leopard in IIOJK's hand ..

Toddler mauled to death by leopard in IIOJK's handwara village

5 minutes ago
 Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scores

Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scores

5 minutes ago
 Jam Kamal Khan calls on Governor Mandokhail

Jam Kamal Khan calls on Governor Mandokhail

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi, DIG Traffic visit different ..

Commissioner Karachi, DIG Traffic visit different districts of city

8 minutes ago
 NEPRA slashes Rs 1.14 per unit in power tariff for ..

NEPRA slashes Rs 1.14 per unit in power tariff for Oct

8 minutes ago
 NA Committee on Science and Technology meeting cal ..

NA Committee on Science and Technology meeting called off over absence of key of ..

8 minutes ago
NBA to return to China after six years with pre-se ..

NBA to return to China after six years with pre-season games: reports

14 minutes ago
 Toddler mauled to death by Leopard in IIOJK

Toddler mauled to death by Leopard in IIOJK

13 minutes ago
 China's opening-up injects momentum into world eco ..

China's opening-up injects momentum into world economy: Pakistani Expert

20 minutes ago
 Norris fastest as Leclerc hit with 10-place grid p ..

Norris fastest as Leclerc hit with 10-place grid penalty in Abu Dhabi

13 minutes ago
 UK's Guardian agrees sale of world's oldest Sunday ..

UK's Guardian agrees sale of world's oldest Sunday paper

13 minutes ago
 ATC adjourns hearing of May-9 cases till Dec 13

ATC adjourns hearing of May-9 cases till Dec 13

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business