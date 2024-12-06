- Home
- Business
- News
- Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb expresses commitment for creating condu ..
Minister For Finance And Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Expresses Commitment For Creating Conducive Environment For business
Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2024 | 10:17 PM
Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday emphasized the government’s commitment to creating a conducive business environment to attain sustainable economic growth and development in the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday emphasized the government’s commitment to creating a conducive business environment to attain sustainable economic growth and development in the country.
Addressing a two-day consultative conference on insolvency and debt enforcement related laws, the minister agreed to the idea of forming working group.
The event was organised by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), said a press release.
Finance Minister stressed the need for private sector to work with SECP to steer progress with Ministry of Finance acting as a host.
The conference drew participation from international delegates, esteemed Justices of all High Courts, renowned lawyers, regulators and policy makers.
In his opening remarks, the Chairman SECP highlighted the critical importance of effective insolvency and debt enforcement frameworks for fostering economic stability and growth.
He also urged the minister to form working groups for both insolvency and debt enforcement related regulations in Pakistan.
Honourable judges from Lahore High Court, Sindh High Court, Islamabad High Court, Peshawar High Court and Balochistan High Court graced the occasion and offered invaluable insights into the legal dimensions of insolvency and debt enforcement.
Their collective expertise played a crucial role in shaping the discussions, fostering a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities in enhancing the country’s legal and regulatory frameworks.
Mr. Sergio Ariel Muro, Finance Sector Specialist (Insolvency) at the World Bank, shared international best practices and emphasized the importance of insolvency in promoting economic resilience.
The conference also featured expert panel discussions on key issues such as strengthening institutional frameworks for debt enforcement, bridging gaps in insolvency legislation, and enhancing coordination among stakeholders for effective dispute resolution.
The discussions provided a platform for local and international experts to share perspectives on policy reform and innovative solutions tailored to Pakistan’s context.
Recent Stories
Toddler mauled to death by leopard in IIOJK's handwara village
Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scores
Jam Kamal Khan calls on Governor Mandokhail
Commissioner Karachi, DIG Traffic visit different districts of city
NEPRA slashes Rs 1.14 per unit in power tariff for Oct
NA Committee on Science and Technology meeting called off over absence of key of ..
NBA to return to China after six years with pre-season games: reports
Toddler mauled to death by Leopard in IIOJK
China's opening-up injects momentum into world economy: Pakistani Expert
Norris fastest as Leclerc hit with 10-place grid penalty in Abu Dhabi
UK's Guardian agrees sale of world's oldest Sunday paper
ATC adjourns hearing of May-9 cases till Dec 13
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices decline by Rs 1000 per tola2 hours ago
-
Balochistan can be a global business gateway, Says Commerce Minister2 hours ago
-
SMEDA, PBA ink MoU to enhance access to finance for SMEs growth2 hours ago
-
Ch. Shafay calls on US Consul General3 hours ago
-
APBUMA demands maximum facilitation for SMEs to enhance exports2 hours ago
-
Civil Defence Training School launches 8 new courses3 hours ago
-
Commerce minister visits QCCI, highlights role of trade in development3 hours ago
-
PPA for removing cap on chicken meat price4 hours ago
-
PCJCCI suggests Chinese model to drive economic digitization in Pakistan4 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 06 pasia against dollar2 hours ago
-
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs9.6 trillion in the market2 hours ago
-
LCCI calls for immediate action to end water crisis4 hours ago