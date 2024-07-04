Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chairs meeting of CCoSOEs

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday presided over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday presided over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs).

The meeting was attended by Minister for Housing & Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Minister for Industries & Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Law & Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Economic Afairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Chairman SECP, Federal secretaries and other senior officers of the relevant ministries.

The Committee considered the summaries presented by different ministries and divisions for the categorization of their relevant State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) as strategic/essential or otherwise.

The Cabinet Committee approved the summaries presented by Power Division, Ministry of Industries & Production, and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, while the agenda of Petroleum Division was deferred for further deliberations.