- Home
- Business
- News
- Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chairs meeting of CCoSOEs
Minister For Finance And Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Chairs Meeting Of CCoSOEs
Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 10:29 PM
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday presided over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday presided over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs).
The meeting was attended by Minister for Housing & Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Minister for Industries & Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Law & Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Economic Afairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Chairman SECP, Federal secretaries and other senior officers of the relevant ministries.
The Committee considered the summaries presented by different ministries and divisions for the categorization of their relevant State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) as strategic/essential or otherwise.
The Cabinet Committee approved the summaries presented by Power Division, Ministry of Industries & Production, and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, while the agenda of Petroleum Division was deferred for further deliberations.
Recent Stories
AJK prepares for Ashura with religious fervor
Bilawal urges early completion of flood affectees compensation
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for monsoon, urban flooding
Minister inaugurates people’s bus service in Nawabshah
Senate passes Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024 with majority vote
Governor grieves on death of BUITEMS student in bus incident
Admission process in Govt colleges to continue till July 25: SED
Kashmiris to honor martyrs of 1931 on July 13, vowing continued struggle for fre ..
Govt decides to depute motorway police in various highways of Balochistan: Minis ..
04 killed, 40 injured in road accident
DC vows to enforce code of conduct during Muharram
Mango exhibition deemed a sweet success in Mirpurkhas, teamwork celebrated
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves increased to $ 14.57 billion5 minutes ago
-
39 fall ill in gas leak at Malaysia airport facility17 seconds ago
-
PSX-100 Index close at 80,282.80 points54 minutes ago
-
PARC in collaboration with TIKA established two labs2 hours ago
-
Chairman EPZA urges business community to set up private EPZs2 hours ago
-
NA Committee for ensuring resource mobilization for farmers1 hour ago
-
Privatization Commission asked for ensuring cooperation with companies1 hour ago
-
Govt approves Rs5.72 per unit hike in basic electricity tariff3 hours ago
-
Increasing productivity & competitiveness only way for economic growth: Ahsan1 hour ago
-
New York State Assembly Deputy Speaker meets Minister for Commerce1 hour ago
-
PITAD imparting practical training on scientific lines to officers: director1 hour ago
-
Faisalabad urged to diversify its export base to get more dividends of GSP Plus3 hours ago