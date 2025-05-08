- Home
Minister For Finance And Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Meets With Global CEO Of Standard Chartered Bank
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 08:27 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday held a meeting with Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Bill Winters, in London.
The meeting underscored the strong and enduring partnership between the government of Pakistan and Standard Chartered Bank in advancing Pakistan’s economic development agenda, said a news release.
The minister expressed his deep appreciation for the longstanding and vital support provided by Standard Chartered Bank to Pakistan’s macroeconomic reform efforts.
He acknowledged the Bank’s instrumental role in facilitating sustainable economic development and its continued engagement with key financial initiatives in the country.
Aurangzeb also reviewed the current pipeline of financial support and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ongoing reform measures aimed at ensuring macroeconomic stability and fostering inclusive growth.
He lauded Standard Chartered’s confidence in Pakistan’s economic trajectory and its contributions to critical sectors of the economy.
Bill Winters commended the progress being made by Pakistan on macroeconomic reforms and the recent signs of stabilization within the economy.
He reiterated Standard Chartered Bank’s support for Pakistan’s financial and economic initiatives, emphasizing the Bank’s long-term commitment to the country’s development goals.
The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides reaffirming their intention to further strengthen collaboration and support shared objectives for Pakistan’s economic prosperity.
