Open Menu

Minister For Finance And Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Chairs Meeting To Review Progress On Outcome-based Financing Initiatives For Social Impact

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 08:36 PM

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chairs meeting to review progress on outcome-based financing initiatives for social impact

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress on outcome-based funding initiatives recommended by the committee on Social Impact Finance, a body constituted by the Prime Minister to spearhead innovative and inclusive financial solutions in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress on outcome-based funding initiatives recommended by the committee on Social Impact Finance, a body constituted by the Prime Minister to spearhead innovative and inclusive financial solutions in Pakistan.

The meeting brought together senior representatives from Pakistan’s financial sector, including commercial banks, development finance institutions (DFIs), regulators, and investment experts, who form the core of the MOF-led Task Force, said a news release.

The session marked a follow-up to the recently concluded two-day impact financing workshop and training, held in the federal capital and organized by the Ministry of Finance in collaboration with Karandaaz Pakistan and the Pakistan Banks Association (PBA) under the theme ‘From Value to Vision: Financing with Purpose from Pakistan’s Financial Sector’.

The workshop, inaugurated by Muhammad Aurangzeb, covered key topics such as strategic intent in financing, impact governance, portfolio-level impact design, outcomes at exit, and independent validation.

Through interactive case studies, peer-learning engagements, and scenario-based exercises, participants developed actionable strategies to embed impact into financial decision-making processes.

During today’s review session, the task force presented detailed findings and recommendations focused on steering the financial sector towards sustainable, inclusive, and impact-driven innovation.

Central to the discussions was the Social Impact Financing (SIF) framework, a comprehensive model co-developed with experts from health, poverty alleviation, and skills development sectors under the aegis of the Ministry of Finance.

The framework lays out six priority pillars and is designed to mobilize private sector capital towards verified, outcome-based public good initiatives.

The task force emphasized that Outcome-Based Financing (OBF) represents a transformative shift from input-oriented funding models to results-linked investments.

By tying disbursements to independently validated outcomes, OBF seeks to

enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency across Pakistan’s development finance architecture.

This model has the potential to unlock both private and philanthropic capital, directly address delivery challenges, and ensure smarter targeting of resources.

Five prototype OBF initiatives were showcased to the Minister, including graduation of ultra-poor, female-headed households out of poverty within five years, enhanced income generation for farmers through agronomic support, financial inclusion and poverty alleviation via agri-warehousing, social impact financing in the healthcare sector, and human capital development through skills training and employment-linked education.

The task force highlighted that the SIF Framework is a strategic blueprint aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), aiming to blend financial returns with measurable social outcomes.

It recommends the creation of innovative financial instruments, de-risking solutions, and incentive mechanisms to attract long-term private sector participation in development.

In his remarks, the minister expressed appreciation for the Task Force’s collaborative efforts and emphasized the critical role of private capital in catalyzing macroeconomic transformation.

He noted the interconnected nature of healthcare and wellbeing with all six priority development pillars, and underscored human capital development as central to the country’s sustainable growth agenda.

He also stressed the need for upskilling and re-tooling of the workforce to meet emerging industry demands, suggesting closer integration between economic activity and vocational training.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to take forward the Task Force’s recommendations for presentation to the Prime Minister for policy integration, institutional mainstreaming, and piloting of selected OBF models.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Actress Reham Rafiq comes under fire on social med ..

Actress Reham Rafiq comes under fire on social media over TikTok video  

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Vs Bangladesh T20I Series to proceed with ..

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh T20I Series to proceed without DRS technology

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bangladesh clash in T20I series from May ..

Pakistan, Bangladesh clash in T20I series from May 28

1 minute ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 43rd cohort of Zayed II Milit ..

25 minutes ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi inaugurates Fujairah’s first ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi inaugurates Fujairah’s first limestone production facility

25 minutes ago
 Weather update: Heavy rain, hailstorm hit KP; powe ..

Weather update: Heavy rain, hailstorm hit KP; power outages reported

27 minutes ago
Gold prices drop further in Pakistan amid global m ..

Gold prices drop further in Pakistan amid global market decline

33 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World Utilities Congress 2025

40 minutes ago
 New country director WB calls on Ahad Cheema

New country director WB calls on Ahad Cheema

4 minutes ago
 Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one ..

Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one of advanced training centre a ..

56 minutes ago
 ENEC, GE Vernova Hitachi sign partnership during W ..

ENEC, GE Vernova Hitachi sign partnership during World Utilities Congress

1 hour ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi participates in inaugural ASEAN-G ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi participates in inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Forum in Kua ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business