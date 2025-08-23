- Home
- Business
- Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb urges govt-academia collaboration to sha ..
Minister For Finance And Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Urges Govt-academia Collaboration To Shape Digital Future
Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 08:54 PM
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Saturday stressed the need of government, academia and private collaboration to shape Pakistan’s digital future as well as harnessing the Blockchain and digital assets for growth
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Saturday stressed the need of government, academia and private collaboration to shape Pakistan’s digital future as well as harnessing the Blockchain and digital assets for growth.
Addressing the ‘Leadership Summit on Blockchain and Digital Assets: Technology and Innovation’, which was organized in collaboration with LUMS, the minister stressed that with millions of Pakistanis, especially youth, already engaged in blockchain and digital assets.
The country must embrace this shift as part of its new economy by fostering financial inclusion, transparency and efficiency, while ensuring a balanced regulatory framework through collaboration between government, academia and the private sector, he added.
The event brought together stakeholders from academia, industry and government to deliberate on the future of blockchain, digital assets and emerging technologies in the country.
The minister underscored the importance of embracing technological innovation to align with the global transition towards the digital economy. He highlighted that while Pakistan is making strides in achieving macroeconomic stability, the next imperative is to actively participate in shaping the new economy driven by blockchain, artificial intelligence, and Web 3.0 technologies.
He noted that an estimated 20 to 25 million Pakistanis, primarily youth, are already engaged in blockchain and digital asset-related activities. “This scale of participation cannot be ignored,” he remarked, stressing the need for acknowledgment, education and structured policy responses to harness this growing trend.
He emphasized three key drivers for blockchain adoption in Pakistan: financial inclusion, transparency and speed.
By enabling faster, cheaper and more efficient transactions, blockchain and allied technologies can provide critical solutions for banking, remittances, agriculture, IT, freelancing and energy.
He cited successful initiatives such as the development of e-KYC systems through blockchain, which reduce duplication of compliance processes in banking, as practical examples of progress.
He also outlined the regulatory dimension of this transformation. He cautioned that given the scale of activity, ignoring digital assets could expose Pakistan to risks related to KYC, AML, sanctions, and monitoring, potentially reversing hard-earned progress on the FATF front.
In this context, he highlighted the establishment of the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (PVARA), whose inaugural meeting is scheduled for next week, as a milestone towards a balanced regulatory framework.
Senator Aurangzeb stressed that Pakistan must leverage international experience, drawing on models from Dubai, Singapore and the EU, while ensuring that national interests remain paramount. He commended the support received from international experts and organizations in helping Pakistan fast-track its regulatory and policy frameworks.
Senator Aurangzeb reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering an enabling environment while allowing the private sector to lead innovation, with academia providing knowledge and talent. He said this trilateral partnership of government, academia, and private sector is essential to scaling up our journey into the new economy.
The minister congratulated LUMS and the organizers of the summit for their leadership and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting all initiatives that accelerate Pakistan’s journey into the digital and blockchain-driven future.
Recent Stories
Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Recognition for 34 years of servi ..
UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
Gold prices soar in Pakistan after surge in international markets
UAE Team Emirates-XRG picks up thrilling Deutschland Tour stage victory
TRG brings in over $100 million a year, a crucial boost for country’s fore ..
43 horses compete in Wathba Stallions races at Mont-de-Marsan Racecourse tomorro ..
‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ delivers ‘Life and Hope 2’ convoy to sup ..
Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list
TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families i ..
Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa
Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits
Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices up by Rs4,100 to Rs 359,800 per tola47 minutes ago
-
Gold prices soar in Pakistan after surge in international markets1 hour ago
-
TRG brings in over $100 million a year, a crucial boost for country’s foreign-exchange reserve ..2 hours ago
-
ICCI urges reforms for better business environment2 hours ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb urges govt-academia collaboration to sha ..2 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to boosting digital investment4 hours ago
-
FDA embraces digital transformation under PULSE project4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 202512 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 202512 hours ago
-
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) extends admission deadline till Sep 123 hours ago
-
NA committee on Economic Affairs Division meets23 hours ago
-
Govt determined to tackle malnutrition: Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiative Pro ..1 day ago