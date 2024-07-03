Minister For Finance Meets With The CEO Of Standard Chartered Bank
Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 11:52 PM
Group Chief Executive of Standard Chartered Bank PLC Bill Winters called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Group Chief Executive of Standard Chartered Bank PLC Bill Winters called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Wednesday.
Standard Chartered Pakistan CEO Rehan Shaikh and Head CCIB Pakistan Arslan Nayeem were also present in the meeting, said s a press release.
Bill Winters appreciated the ongoing efforts of the Government of Pakistan to bring about economic stability and the significant improvements in macroeconomic indicators.
He also acknowledged the strides made in the banking sector and appreciated the government's initiatives in this regard.
Expressing Standard Chartered's commitment to supporting Pakistan's economic aspirations, Winters highlighted the bank's eagerness to assist Pakistan in accessing international capital markets.
He proposed introducing new products and financial instruments tailored to meet the evolving needs of the Pakistani market.
The Finance Minister appreciated Winters visit to Pakistan, which signifies Standard Chartered's commitment to the country.
He reiterated the government's focus on stimulating economic growth by committing to streamline processes and ensure a stable regulatory environment.
He highlighted Pakistan's enhanced foreign exchange reserves and the robust performance of the stock market.
The Minister also mentioned the government's focus on areas of mutual interest such as climate financing, SME and youth loan schemes, aimed at promoting inclusive growth and development.
The Minister thanked Winters and his team for presenting his proposals on improving Pakistan's domestic banking industry, partnering with multilateral institutions, and enhancing Pakistan's access to international capital markets.
Recent Stories
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes
Distt admin to speed up action against dengue
NCMEC, Meta, launch Urdu version of TakeItDown portal to combat online child exp ..
Naqvi pays tribute to policemen martyred in Kandhkot attack
Dacoits gang busted in DIKhan; stolen car, cash recovered
More Stories From Business
-
EU gives conditional nod to Lufthansa's proposed ITA Airways stake2 hours ago
-
European stocks advance on French election hopes2 hours ago
-
Ch. Shafay inaugurates exhibition at UMT2 hours ago
-
Call to review agreements with IPPs2 hours ago
-
ICCI commends initiative to appoint prominent businessmen as honorary ambassadors4 hours ago
-
Various areas mostly in KP suitable for tea cultivation: FAO4 hours ago
-
Senate Standing Committee on Finance meets5 hours ago
-
PCJCCI keen on strengthening academia-CPEC linkages6 hours ago
-
PSX closes at historic high level of 80,233 points5 hours ago
-
PDWP approves 8 development schemes worth Rs. 28b7 hours ago
-
Cotton futures close lower8 hours ago
-
'Belarusian President to visit Pakistan in October'8 hours ago