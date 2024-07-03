Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 11:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Group Chief Executive of Standard Chartered Bank PLC Bill Winters called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Wednesday.

Standard Chartered Pakistan CEO Rehan Shaikh and Head CCIB Pakistan Arslan Nayeem were also present in the meeting, said s a press release.

Bill Winters appreciated the ongoing efforts of the Government of Pakistan to bring about economic stability and the significant improvements in macroeconomic indicators.

He also acknowledged the strides made in the banking sector and appreciated the government's initiatives in this regard.

Expressing Standard Chartered's commitment to supporting Pakistan's economic aspirations, Winters highlighted the bank's eagerness to assist Pakistan in accessing international capital markets.

He proposed introducing new products and financial instruments tailored to meet the evolving needs of the Pakistani market.

The Finance Minister appreciated Winters visit to Pakistan, which signifies Standard Chartered's commitment to the country.

He reiterated the government's focus on stimulating economic growth by committing to streamline processes and ensure a stable regulatory environment.

He highlighted Pakistan's enhanced foreign exchange reserves and the robust performance of the stock market.

The Minister also mentioned the government's focus on areas of mutual interest such as climate financing, SME and youth loan schemes, aimed at promoting inclusive growth and development.

The Minister thanked Winters and his team for presenting his proposals on improving Pakistan's domestic banking industry, partnering with multilateral institutions, and enhancing Pakistan's access to international capital markets.

