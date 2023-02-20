Minister for increased cooperation between govt, business community for industrial revolution

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education Muhammad Adnan Jalil on Monday called for increased cooperation between the government and business community for the industrial revolution in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Technical education Muhammad Adnan Jalil on Monday called for increased cooperation between the government and business community for the industrial revolution in the province.

He admitted that any economy can become strong and invincible only if the industry and commerce sectors are prioritized and brought to perfection.

He was addressing joint consultation and meeting of Chambers of Industry and Commerce and Traders Associations of all the cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that was held at the cabinet room of Civil Secretariat Peshawar.

In this long consultation meeting which lasted over four hours, the problems and difficulties of the business and industrialist community of the province were openly discussed. While for their solution and industrial and economic development, the senior Officers of the Industry and Commerce department and all its subsidiaries gave answers on the spot.

The participants expressed great satisfaction with it and thanked the caretaker KP government, especially Adnan Jalil, for giving them proper hearing and a sense of confidence.

In the meeting, the caretaker minister also gave opportunities to the presidents and officials of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries and All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chambers of Commerce and Industries including the women's chambers to table their problems and recommendations separately and also assured them of redressal on a priority basis.

The caretaker minister said that the provincial government has a promise to the industrialists that it will always prioritize the local investor's consultation and take all steps based on their suggestions and recommendations so that the dream of an industrial revolution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa becomes a reality.

He said that apart from ensuring peace and tranquillity and a favorable industrial and business environment, the provincial government will endeavour for everything that the local investors need because our economic development lies in the restoration of their confidence.

Only in this way industrial revolution and increase in employment opportunities in the province is possible", he maintained.

He further assured all the chambers that all the high-ups of the industries department will come to their cities to meet them all very soon and will try their best to resolve their problems and issues at the earliest.

Earlier, the coordinator of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries Sartaj Ahmed Khan highlighted the difficulties and challenges faced by the business and industrialists community across the province, while the caretaker Minister of Industries invited the representatives of other chambers to have an open discussion. He listened to their woes patiently and assured them to consider them on an emergency basis.