Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitations to Kenya on National Day

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 11:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday extended heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of Kenya on their National Day.

While addressing the Kenya National Day event, he said that Kenya's struggle for independence reminds Pakistan of its own national history, said a news release.

"Kenya's journey to independence and nation-building is commendable," Rana Tanveer remarked.

The minister said that relations between the two countries have expanded beyond the government level to people-to-people ties.

He emphasized that Pakistan and Kenya are committed to strengthening their bilateral relations based on mutual respect, dignity, and cooperation.

He highlighted the growing trade and cultural ties between the two nations, as well as the vast opportunities for cooperation in areas such as agricultural technology and educational partnerships.

Kenya's National Day serves as a reminder of the country's progress and a beacon of hope for the future, he added.

