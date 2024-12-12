- Home
- Business
- News
- Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitations to Kenya on Nation ..
Minister For Industries And Production Rana Tanveer Hussain Extends Felicitations To Kenya On National Day
Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 11:48 PM
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday extended heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of Kenya on their National Day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday extended heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of Kenya on their National Day.
While addressing the Kenya National Day event, he said that Kenya's struggle for independence reminds Pakistan of its own national history, said a news release.
"Kenya's journey to independence and nation-building is commendable," Rana Tanveer remarked.
The minister said that relations between the two countries have expanded beyond the government level to people-to-people ties.
He emphasized that Pakistan and Kenya are committed to strengthening their bilateral relations based on mutual respect, dignity, and cooperation.
He highlighted the growing trade and cultural ties between the two nations, as well as the vast opportunities for cooperation in areas such as agricultural technology and educational partnerships.
Kenya's National Day serves as a reminder of the country's progress and a beacon of hope for the future, he added.
Recent Stories
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang
Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..
Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir
China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..
Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza
China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..
UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone attack on agency car in Ukraine
3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK
Syria evacuation: Chartered plane carrying 318 stranded Pakistanis leaves for Is ..
DC Kohat launch anti-polio campaign
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) stages Zarai Mela
More Stories From Business
-
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitations to Kenya on Nation ..1 minute ago
-
Fostering joint ventures, exchange of delegations to bolster Pak-Iraq trade: Iraqi Ambassador17 minutes ago
-
Rate cuts fail to spur European stocks54 minutes ago
-
Provinces must transfer funds to local governments, ensure grassroots-level empowerment: Ahsan Iqbal17 minutes ago
-
Six development schemes worth Rs 15.377b approved17 minutes ago
-
Chinese govt focusing on equitable trade growth: Zhao Shiren16 minutes ago
-
NESPAK acquires 156 projects costing Rs. 23b in one year16 minutes ago
-
14 IT projects under way to modernise Board of Revenue4 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.6 billion5 hours ago
-
APCEA-USAID organizes stakeholders’ session on Gems’ City5 hours ago
-
ECB cuts rates again as eurozone hit by economic, political woes5 hours ago
-
Data valuable commodity of current era, can enhance productivity, drive economic progress: Ahsan Iqb ..5 hours ago